Retirement Benefits crossing Congo Brazzaville, Rwanda ‘Border’
Rwandans who formerly worked in Congo Brazzaville both retired and those still in service will be getting their Pensions in their country Rwanda. Both countries signed on Friday. In the new deal, Institutions More...
Democracy isn’t universal-says Kagame
President Kagame meets with members of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) – Kigali, 13 November 201 President Paul Kagame has lashed out at western More...
Imbuto Foundation gets funds for 100 children scholarship
A subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited, (IHS Rwanda), donated US$30,000 to support Imbuto Foundation’s scholarship programme ‘edified Generation’ to fund 100 children scholarship More...
Corneille accuse et travertit sa propre histoire! Les Rwandais sont sous le choc
Corneille Nyungura, artiste rwandais de renommee internationale L’artiste Corneille vient de sortir un livre dans lequel il revient sur le drame indescriptible qui l’a More...
Kigali High risky Zone Residents to gain New Homes
Gasabo District is preparing a major residential construction where 1441 residents will be relocated particularly from High Risky zone such as valleys, steep hills, River banks More...
France Hosted Interim Govt after leaving Rwanda
The government established following death of President Juvenal Habyarimana lost control of Rwanda in July 1994 but not its biggest ally: France; according to official correspondences More...
Volkswagen Puts 1mln Euros in Rwanda Plant Project
Thomas Schafer, Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa (Left) told RDB’s Gatare (R) VW has confidence in Rwanda Rwandans More...
France Fundraises for Deceased Rwandan Diplomat
Sana is survived by his wife Mathilde ( Mamy) and his daughter Keziah A private fundraising drive launched to support More...