Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister has sent out condolences to the people of Israel following the death of ex-president Shimon Peres.

“Sympathy and solidarity with Israel, the family and many friends of Shimon Peres; a great statesman has passed on,” Mushikiwabo tweeted.

The ex-president and Nobel laureate, Shimon Peres died on Wednesday around 3.00 a.m. following two weeks battling a major stroke.

The family member told media in a press conference, “Today, we sense that the entire nation of Israel and the global community mourns this great loss,” adding that they share this pain together.

Apart from Rwanda’s Foreign Affair Minister, US President Barack Obama, former US President Bill Clinton and Ex-UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair are among other dignitaries who sent in their tributes.

Rwanda and Israel relations are on friendly footing. Israel premier, Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic visit to Rwanda in July this year to further strengthen bilateral ties centered on partnership agreements of mutual interest.

Shimon Peres died at 93 year-old. He was the ninth President of Israel from 2007 to 2014. He also served twice as Prime Minister and interim Prime Minister spanning 66 years in top political posts.