Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo has arrived in Israel’s capital Jerusalem to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres-Israel ex-president who died on Wednesday this week.

World leaders gather in Jerusalem today to pay tributes to Shimon Peres, one of Israel’s founding fathers who died after two weeks battling brain stroke. He was aged 93.

Posting on her twitter handle, Minister Mushikiwabo said: “In Jerusalem as Envoy of President Kagame at the laying to rest of Shimon Peres to mark Rwanda’s togetherness with the People of Israel.”

When broke out of the death of Shimon Peres, Minister Mushikiwabo was first to send Rwanda’s condolences to the people of Israel. She tweeted: “Sympathy and solidarity with Israel, the family and many friends of Shimon Peres; a great statesman has passed on!”

Shimon’s state funeral is set to be held in Jerusalem today after his coffin was laid in parliament yesterday as people paid their last tributes to one of the country’s long-serving politicians.

Dozens of world leaders including US president Barack Obama and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas have arrived at Mount Herzl for the memorial service.

According to media reports, Mahmoud Abbas attendance sends a strong message to Israel that Palestinians are thirsty for peace and appreciate a whole slew of efforts made by late Shimon Peres to restore peace between the two warring states.

Mr. Peres signed Oslo peace accords in 1993 for which he won a Nobel Prize shared along with Yitzhak Rabin and former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Shimon Peres was the ninth President of Israel from 2007 to 2014. He also served twice as Prime Minister and interim Prime Minister spanning 66 years in top political posts.