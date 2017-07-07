Share This





















The National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Rwanda on Friday published the final list of presidential candidates for August 4 Presidential elections, KTPress reports

The candidates are Paul Kagame, flag-bearer of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

Three aspirants; Diane Shima Rwigara, Barafinda Sekikubo Fred and Gilbert Mwenedata did not fulfill required documents to qualify as independent candidates, according to NEC.

All of them fell short on the number of signatures; every independent presidential aspirant has to present 600 signatures of citizen who endorsed their candidacy. 12 signatures have to be obtained from each of the 30 districts of the country.

However, Mwenedata presented credentials with 522 signatures out of the required 600 and did not have any signature from Burera district.

Barafinda Sekikubo Fred did not make it neither.

Out of the required 600 signatures, Brafinda presented 362 and he did not have signature from 18 districts.

He did not show any certificate of nationality identity that he is a Rwandan by origin.

Ghost Signatures

Shima Rwigara is another aspirant who missed out due to several gaps in her credentials. She presented credentials with 572 signatures out of the required 600.

NEC identified among her signatures in Gasabo district, two people who died a couple of months ago.

“One of the ghost signature belongs to a person who died at Kibagabaga hospital on April 16, 2016 and buried on April 17 of the same year in Busanza cemetery,” said NEC officials while announcing the list of approved candidates on Friday.

The only female aspirant also connived with a volunteer of NEC – one Joseph Uwingabire to forge 26 signatures- NEC said.

It was also revealed that she used 34 PS Imberakuri members’ signatures – from Kicukiro & Gasabo districts – without their consent.