Excellencies, Ambassadors and High commissioners, Heads of international organizations; Members of the consular corps, Distinguished, Ladies and Gentlemen; Once again good afternoon and let me say we gather a bit late in month but I am told that any time before midnight on January 23rd, is still a bonne annee any time so I still wish you a happy new year.

Please accept my best wishes for this year for you, your families for the countries and organizations you represent. I also want to thank you for your important part you play in pursuing and nurturing our relationship as well as our partnerships in development, investment and trade.

I understand that a good number of you travelled to our countryside during these holidays season, some of them on bicycle. We are happy that you are able to enjoy what Rwanda has to offer beyond Kigali. Rwanda is your host country and we will continue to do what we can to make you stay with us comfortable and productive. As I told my fellow Rwandans when we welcomed the new year of 2016, was a good year for us in many respects and together we can take satisfaction in results of our cooperation.

We are looking forward to a constructive and meaningful election later this year marking an important period of consolidation for our country. Rwandans have come to expect things to be done thoughtfully, openly and in a security while strengthening our unity. For us, this is an important approach that we have pledged will be preserved. We appreciated you for standing with us and for sharing your views along the way.

The progress that we all see in Rwanda is a result of our commitment to good politics. A politics that is responsible and forward-looking and most importantly centered on our hardworking people in partnership with you. But Rwandans also know that we can do even more and better to safeguard the gains made so far and continue our wellbeing.

This will remain a priority for our government and we look forward to continued collaboration with you all towards these objectives. As a member of international community ourselves, Rwanda can’t be un-affected by political changes and uncertainties that people everywhere are witnessing. We will continue to listen to our citizens build their capacities, strengthen our institutions and work together with our partners as we relentlessly continue to raise our voice relating to global governance issues that need to be addressed that affect all of us as we have learnt in the course of time.

Frameworks such as global goals and Paris accord are useful basis for continued collaboration. We will all succeed if we work even more closely together while adapting to changing circumstances with each of us contributing our respective strength.

On that note, let me propose a toast to all of you and to peace and prosperity for all nations and cheers. Once again all the best to all of you to the year 2017. Thank You!!!