Share This





















Sen. Mucyo (Right) attended Huye Day celebrations at Sports View Hotel in Gasabo district yesterday

Rwandans woke up to sad news of the passing on of the country’s long-serving politician, Sen. Jean de Dieu Mucyo.

Rwandans flooded social media platforms to express shock shortly after news of Sen. Mucyo’s death broke out.

The Senator, who was appointed by President Kagame to the country’s supreme chamber of parliament last year, reportedly fell from stairs at the Senate building in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

Senator Mucyo previous held different political posts such as Justice Minister, Prosecutor General as well as heading the famous ‘Mucyo report’ commission that tracked France’s involvement in the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.