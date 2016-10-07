Share This





















The noise of car engines filled up the road heading to Kivugiza sector, Nyarugenge district in the capital Kigali on Friday. There was a strange mood in the area that visibly looked different in colours due to hundreds of cars parked allover.

Despite a morning downpour, hundreds of Rwandans top government officials joined the family of Late Sen. Jean Dieu Mucyo at his home to accord him their last respects. Mourners waited in sorrow to escort the body of a man who was behind reforms in the Rwanda’s justice sector, the fight against genocide ideology and finally a senator.

By 10am, not even men were able to withhold their tears as Mucyo’s youngest son- a lookalike of his dad, carried his family portrait through a 21-man-gun salute sending mourners into tears as the body of Mucyo left his family home to Rwanda Rwandan Senate to be given a final state burial.

At exactly 11.30 am mourners Late Sen. Mucyo’s body arrived at the parliamentary building in Kimihurura where waiting government officials seated in sorrow. As the body arrived, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the man President Kagame described as “a good leader who was very humble in his work and life.”

Sen. Mucyo, who died on Monday this week after falling on stairway at the Senate, left Rwandans shocked. Even President Paul Kagame, during his speech at the swearing in of new cabinet ministers yesterday, was overshadowed by eurologising how Mucyo lived a full life without complicating things.

At the state funeral, President Kagame was represented by Vénantie Tugireyezu, Minister in his office. The Minister, who eulogized the fallen Senator, asked Rwandans and the deceased family to remain strong, describing Mucyo as a selfless leader.

Speaking on behalf of the Senate, Senate president, Hon. Bernard Makuza, said Sen. Mucyo’s death was a shock to everyone. He described him as a responsible person.

“The death of Hon. Mucyo Jean de Dieu is a huge loss to his family, the Senate and country in general. We have lost a man of integrity, who was known for his compassion” Makuza told mourners.

From the parliament’s chamber of Senate, the body of Sen. Mucyo was taken to Regina Pacis Catholic Church in Remera, Gasabo district for a requiem mass, before being taken to Rusosoro cemetery where the body of Sen. Mucyo was laid to rest.

Senator Jean de Dieu Mucyo was born on 7/12/1961. He leaves behind a wife with four children. As an African belief goes that when a good person dies, the only proof to his good life and straight walk to heaven is when it rains on the day of his burial, Mucyo is such a character.