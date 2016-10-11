Share This





















French judicial system sought the permission from South Africa to question former Gen. Kayumba Nyamwasa-signaling reopening of the inquiry into the crash of the plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana.

French judges concluded the case in 2012 saying that the missile which shot down the aircraft came from the ex-armed forces’ military camp.

Addressing audience attending the launch of judicial year, President Paul Kagame warned France that if they choose to reopen this case, Rwanda is well-prepared to sort it out decisively which will certainly lead to the closing down embassies.

Below is the excerpt of President Kagame about the issue.

There is a case between us and France that has been going on since the beginning of this new Rwanda I think. This case has been investigated. First of all, as Rwanda we wanted to have good relationship; we wanted to clear this case that should not have been there in the first place, so we submitted ourselves to say okay you come here and have access to anything you want.

We provided access to anything these people asked for. They were all the places across the continent, they were wherever they wanted and the case took slightly two years being investigated, worked on.

When it has come to the end after finding what they are looking for wasn’t there and wasn’t going to be supported by anything, what I am reading in the media we should start all over again.

Right? You know the case I am talking about, so we are going to start all over again and I have no problem with that. That is what I want to say I have no problem that we start all over again.

Start all over again means a lot of things in my view. First, starting all over again means I have to remind some people that this Rwanda, the judicial system of Rwanda is not subordinate to France’s interests.

From the beginning, under no obligation or any feeling that Rwanda was, the Chief Justice talked about Colony; colonial times, colonial laws and so on we are under no such things as far as we are related as country of this nature.

Second, I think we are being put by this country and legal system this actually where that country should be as we relate to Genocide here in Rwanda and its history what I am saying it’s France that should be in the docket being tried, not anybody in Rwanda and not Rwandans.

Well, I know some of you might be panicking, oooh France but you might just keep you cool and calm down there is no worry about that. This is a case that is going to be sorted out one way or the other and Rwanda is not going to suffer anything in this regard.

I think we have been abused in many ways twice, first we have a case that shouldn’t be there second, we submitted ourselves and say let cooperate and get rid of this case as they requested.

We just gave people the benefit of the doubt. We thought with the benefit of doubt, we should continue normal relations and move on.

Even with some few African nations are associated with them in that case can really do nothing about it rather than just being poor and bad Africans themselves which hurt them not us we will start all over.

Starting all over again means I may even ask, you know among diplomats here there are those who I remember in old days when instead of going for a visa in the French embassy you would go to another embassy because the country of that embassy represented France’s interests here.

So, starting all over again may mean that again so, I am asking that who did that good service to us to prepare to do that once again. Give it a time we are calibrating properly, we are leading to that kind of situation.

If starting all over again is a showdown we will have a showdown there is no problem about that again don’t worry leave it to me we will handle it well. It is not going to cost us much. When you are right; when it’s your right, it is going to be a cost you to do the right thing so it will not cost us much.

We will deal with it, I see some people excited in the media, and some people I have never seen in the media some time are used to muddle-sliding Rwanda, they’ve come back if there is another way of going back to the old job, they can do it but I assure you that this is going to be sorted out with much in terms of cost in our side.