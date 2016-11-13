Share This





















A Canadian International Cyclist Rugg Timothy in Tour du Rwanda challenged Rwandan 2014, 2015 Champions as he finished victorious the first day of the race this Sunday in Kigali with a 3.3km.

The 2016 race around Amahoro National Stadium completed this Sunday with the First Day winner completing his 3.3km in just 4minutes ahead of Nine (9) other cyclists closely competing with him. Below is a list of First 10 Cyclists for first Stage:

Rugg Timothy, Team Lowestrates.com (Canada): 04’00”25 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel, Dimension data: 04’03”10 Areruya Joseph, Les Amis Sportifs (Rwanda): 04’03”95 Boivin Guillaume, Cycling Academy (Rwanda): 04’04”32 Nsengimana Jean Bosco, Staradalli Bike Aid (Germany): 04’04”63 Ndayisenga Valens, Dimension data: 04’05”57 Buru Temesgen, Team Ethiopia: 04’09”59 Wachetendorf Brett, Team Lowestrates.com (Canada): 04’10”48 Biziyaremye Joseph, Team Rwanda: 04’10”48 Byukusenge Patrick, Benediction Club (Rwanda): 04’10”50

As the Sunday Nov 13 Prologue completes at Amahoro National Stadium, Tour du Rwanda just began tough for Rwandans.

Stage 1 – Nov.14: Kigali-Ngoma (96.4km)

Stage 2 – Nov. 15: Kigali Convention Center-Karongi (124.7km)

Stage 3 –Nov. 16: Karongi-Rusizi (115.9km)

Stage 4 –Nov. 17 Rusizi-Huye (140.7km)

Stage 5 – Nov. 18 Muhanga-Musanze (125.8km)

Stage 6 – Nov. 19 Musanze-Kigali Regional Stadium known as Nyamirambo Stadium (103.9km)

Stage 7 – Nov. 20 Kigali Amahoro Stadium-Kigali Amahoro Stadium (108.0km)

In the last year 2015 competitions, Rwandans dominated all the race leaving no chance to their opponents from Eritrea, Morocco or France. The pace was very fast though some claim that Rwandans had the advantage of knowing the roads compared to their opponents.

Rwandans got a new champion in 2015 Jean Bosco Nsengimana after the 2014 champion Valens Ndayisenga. The young rider from Rubavu on Lake Kivu stood out last year by winning three stages and wearing the yellow jersey from first to the last day.

Nsengimana, while riding for Team Rwanda Karisimbi, set a new record after using 3 minutes, 52 seconds to complete a 3.5km distance around Amahoro stadium before going ahead to win 2.2 UCI Africa Tour race seven days later.

Jean Bosco Nsengimana, as Rwandan defending Champion still hopes to break his current record that he set in 2015 when he won for his Team Rwanda Karisimbi.

Tour du Rwanda organizers announced 17 teams that will compete in 8th edition that runs from November 13-20, Team South Africa, Team Eritrea and Team Algeria are among the strong African national squads that will take part in the race of 2016.

Team Rwanda, who won the last two editions, will be one of three teams flying the flag for Rwanda. They will be joined by the debutant Benediction Club and Les Amis Sportifs to round of the Rwandan line-up.

The 2016 race that has commenced in Kigali this Sunday, November 13 will conclude with a circuit race in Kigali on November 20.

TOUR DU RWANDA TEAMS 2016

RWANDAN TEAMS:

Team Rwanda

Benediction Club

Les Amis Sportifs

AFRICAN NATIONAL TEAMS:

Team South Africa

Team Ethiopia

Team Eritrea

Team Egypt

Team Algeria

UCI CONTINENTAL TEAMS:

Dimension Data for Qhubeka (South-Africa)

Kenyan Riders Downunder (Kenya)

Sharjah Cycling Team (United Arab Emirates)

Cycling Academy Team (Israel)

Tirol Cycling Team (Austria)

Stradalli Bike Aid (Germany)

REGIONAL TEAMS:

Team Lowestrates.com (Canada)

Team Haute-Savoie Rhône-Alpes (France)

Team Meubles Decarte (Switzerland)