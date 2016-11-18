Share This





















A subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited, (IHS Rwanda), donated US$30,000 to support Imbuto Foundation’s scholarship programme ‘edified Generation’ to fund 100 children scholarship from vulnerable backgrounds.

The donation backs Imbuto Foundation funding initiative to support Rwandan children who not only come from poor families but also have exceptionally performed

in various academic tests.

This contribution follows an initial donation of US$15,000 and includes funding for the Foundation’s mentorship programme with select IHS Rwanda staff members becoming new Imbuto Foundation mentors.

Mr. Frederic Sohier, IHS Rwanda Country Manager handed a donation to Ms. Sandrine Umutoni, Acting Director General at Imbuto Foundation in the ceremony held at Imbuto Foundation Headquarters in Kigali City.

Founded in 2001 by the First lady, Jeannette Kagame, Imbuto Foundation has funded secondary and tertiary education for over 6,000 boys and girls students.

The HIS Rwanda today manages 770 telecommunications towers throughout Rwanda. It employs about 1,500 Rwandans across the country.

Established in 2013, IHS Rwanda made this donation as part of joining hands with others to advance local community’ s lives in areas of education and empowerment, business ethics, energy and the environment.