The Government of Rwanda says individual expressions of remorse is profoundly inadequate as the Rwandan Catholic Church and Vatican as a whole haven’t yet apologized for the role in Genocide against Tutsi.

On Sunday 20th November, in a letter dedicated to the closing of year’s jubilee of God’s mercy, the Rwandan Catholic Church says, “We apologized all the wrongs we committed. We apologized on behalf of all Christians for all forms of wrongs we committed. We regret that church members violated oath of allegiance to God’s commandments,” reads in part.

The same letter seeking the apology for the priests, clergymen and nuns involved in the killing continued saying, “We apologize for all the wars that have occurred in this country. Forgive us for the crimes committed by priests and nuns and church leadership that promoted ethnic divisionism and hate.”

The message was due to be read to parishioners in all catholic churches across the country but this didn’t take place.

Apart from Genocide survivors’ umbrella and the National Commission against the fight of Genocide, CNLG bosses, since then, the Government of Rwanda hadn’t come out to show its stand on the issue.

In a short communique issued this Wednesday on 23rd November by the government, it says that the act of seeking apology is welcome as individual expressions of remorse which shows there is still a long way to go as the whole Catholic Church takes a step to apologize.

“As they apologize on behalf of a few unnamed individuals, the bishops appear to take the extraordinary step of exonerating the Catholic Church as a whole for any culpability in connection with the Genocide,” it says.

The Government also expressed discontent for boycotting the reading of the message in all parishes as intended which is a clear indication that they dissociate themselves from the expression of regret.

The government insists that it will keep working with the Catholic Church in the combat against Genocide denial and ideology.

Meanwhile, Rwanda government urges the Holy See to come forward and make an apology to Rwanda as it did elsewhere where such killings took place in the 19th Century.

“Finally, given the scale of the crimes, there is ample justification for an apology from the Vatican, as has occurred repeatedly with other cases of lesser magnitude” It said.