Gasabo District is preparing a major residential construction where 1441 residents will be relocated particularly from High Risky zone such as valleys, steep hills, River banks and residents neighboring swamp areas to better settlements.

The District will construct a model village in Gikomero Sector, Munini Cell in Rudakabukirwa Village.

The construction is projected to cost Rwf 2 billion according to District Authorities and will be completed by the end of 2018 as it was said during its launch on Wednesday December 7, 2016

The Model village will be composed of 15 blocks with four in one houses scheduled to be finished in a 6-month period.

Gasabo district says the new planned village will be constructed on an area that covers 81 hectares and each Four in One house worth Rwf 35M sets to accommodate four families; each family house costs about Rwf 8.7M.

“I am asking for your cooperation in supporting the evacuation process from highly congested and risky areas in Gikomero so that the new residential construction goes well. I need you to take the project as yours so that you support it” said Deputy Chairperson of the District Advisory Council, Pascal Nyamurinda.

The Rwanda Reserve force have volunteered to construct the model village in collaboration with the residents.

According to Vincent Munyeshyaka, State Minister in charge of Socio-Economic Development in the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) said the new model village will not only accommodate poor Rwandans but also those who consider themselves as well-off people because they share human value.

“You will live here when the new village is complete, there are those that the government will sponsor especially survivors of Genocide against Tutsi; but all others are also welcome to occupy the new residences even those who are rich and would like to build in their houses of preference will be given plots as long as they adhere to the Village Plan” Said Minister Munyeshyaka

The New Model residential facility is designed to have social services like School, Health Center, commercial area, tarmac road and other Key infrastructures.