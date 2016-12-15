Share This





















Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame will today chair the 14th National Umushyikirano Council formerly called the National debate Council as part of debating national issues with citizens ‘representatives’.

The two-day national event draws people from a wide range of high profile authorities to village citizens’ representatives to discuss national issues with aim to fast-track socio-economic growth.

This annual national meeting held under the theme “Shaping together the Rwanda we want.” It will be live streamed on Rwanda Television and via video-links set up in different parts of the country including in Gicumbi, Northern Province, Kayonza in Eastern Province, Muhanga in Southern Province, Rusizi in Western Province and Petit Stade in the capital Kigali to enable other Rwandans to contribute to the National Umushyikirano Council.

According to the Rwanda Governance Board CEO, Prof. Anastase Shyaka, “It (umushyikirano) provides insights on development innovations that were initiated during NUC meetings over the last decade. These include; Girinka, Umwalimu SACCO, Nine Years Basic Education (9YBE), Abunzi Committees, and the Electricity Access Rollout Program (EARP).”

Speaking to the media before the 14th umushyikirano, Venantie Tugireyezu, Minister in the office of the President announced that at least 70% of 13th Umushyikirano resolutions were achieved.

However, in areas of Gacaca court files, one cow-per poor family, building Ngororero-Nyabihu-Musanze road among others a little has been done but there’s still a long way to go.

The national umushyikirano council was initiated in 2003 as Rwanda’s home-grown solution to tackle national issues with available scarce resources instead of begging out Good Samaritans.

“We have very high ambitions and scarce resources. Before we go out begging for things we may never get, we have to ask ourselves: have we exhausted the resources around us?” President Kagame told St Andrews students’ delegation in 2015.