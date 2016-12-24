Share This





















Rwandans who formerly worked in Congo Brazzaville both retired and those still in service will be getting their Pensions in their country Rwanda. Both countries signed on Friday.

In the new deal, Institutions in charge of Social security Fund in Congo Brazzaville and Rwanda will be obliged to trace retired employees’ with savings formerly working in their countries and make sure their retirement benefits (Pensions) attained in their countries.

The Minister of Finance and economic planning in Rwanda Ambassador Claver Gatete and his counterpart Minister Emile Ouosso of Congo Brazzaville signed the agreement to easy procedures involved following up retirement benefits as Nationals would formerly travel back to Congo or Rwanda inquiring for their pensions.

Rwandans who formerly worked in Congo Brazzaville or are still working in that country should not worry of their retirement benefits, you won’t be traveling to that country asking for your benefits anymore; you will rather be well served in your country” Said Min. Gatete

There are about 18 Rwandans who were supposed to ask for their retirement benefits from the Congo Brazzaville; 13 of the Rwandans are retired and 5 others are still in service. All will get their pensions in their country of origin Rwanda where they live at present.

As for the Congo Brazzaville Nationals, there is no statistics yet available of their nationals either worked or working in Rwanda that would benefit from their pensions once they are back in their country.

Minister Gatete requested Rwandans to inform Nationals of the Congo Brazzaville working in Rwanda with their savings in the Rwanda Social Security Board that their savings are secure and will be available both in Rwanda and/or Congo Brazzaville; depending on where the retired personnel will choose to live when time comes.

Both Ministers said the amount of money (Savings) for either country employees is not yet known despite the fact that Institutions in charge of social security in both countries also signed the agreement with an element that an employee retirement savings will be wired directly to his/her country of origin throughout the working period.

Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville bilateral relations thriven remarkably in 2012 when Heads of state in both countries signed a bilateral cooperation in Agricultural development and new aviation route by RwandAir to the Congo Brazzaville among other business agreements.