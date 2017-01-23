Share This





















On Monday, catholic priest Fr Thomas Nahimana was scheduled to arrive in Rwanda at 19h20 from France. He plans to form political party in preparation for August 4, 2017 presidential elections.

However, Nahimana did not board the Kigali-bound KLM flight KL 537. Late on Monday evening, the Immigration Department released the following statement:

NAHIMANA IS WELCOME TO RWANDA:

The Rwanda Immigration Public Relations Officer has clarified that Father Nahimana is welcome to Rwanda. On 22nd January 2017, the Immigration Officer at Kigali International Airport alerted SN Brussels and other airlines, about issues in Nahimana travel status which is routine procedure. Butera Yves, the Public Relations Officer stated that (1) Nahimana had applied for a Visa as a French citizen, and yet he was also in possession of an expired Rwandan Passport. (2) He had previously used a single entry EAC Tourism Visa. (3) Nahimana is yet to notify Immigration that he acquired dual citizenship, as provided for by Rwanda Immigration Law. (4) Nahimana is welcome to Rwanda, as any other citizen. He is also aware of these administrative and Immigration procedural requirements.