Nearly 200 police officers of different ranks were sacked by the presidential order issued during the cabinet meeting held on Friday last week.

Those fired included one Superintendent, four Chief Inspectors, 23 Inspectors, 38 Assistant Inspectors, 65 Non-Commissioned Officers, and 67 Police Constables.

According to the National Police’s communique providing details on the sacking, 198 police officers were axed as a result of professional malpractice including lack of discipline, corruption and other criminal offenses.

The policemen found guilty of those offenses served their time. Upon the completion of their sentences, the ill-behaved law enforcement officers would not be reintegrated into the police in accordance with the regulations of the law enforcement organ.

Rwanda Police spokesperson, ACP Theos Badege said, “It is a process that starts from the Rwanda National Police to the Ministry of Justice and then the Cabinet.”

“It is meant to provide due process to ensure that the implicated officers really committed the offenses they are accused of,” ACP Badege added.

He emphasized that the law enforcement organ will never tolerate indiscipline and corruption in the ranks of the police as well as elsewhere as the country takes the lead in the region in the fight against corruption.

Rwanda ranked 4th least corrupt nation on the African continent and tops in the East African Community member states.

According to ACP Badege, “The momentum against professional misconduct remains strong and those found guilty of crimes, or of violating the police code of conduct, will face consequences, with decisive measures that include dismissal from the force.”