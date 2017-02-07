Share This





















Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has told thousands of local leaders from the City of Kigali to break the ice on corruption-related malpractices made by leaders and hold them accountable.

“All of you should stand up against corruption. You cannot stay silent and expect others to hold those involved accountable,” stressed Kagame adding that the silence in the face of corruption has consequences.

Several reports released by Transparency International Rwanda, the Ombudsman’s office and Ministry of Justice indicate that some local government officials, junior police officers and others are involved in corruption malpractices.

Citizens are primary victims of such corruption malpractices – by being deprived of lucrative projects meant for them as a result of local contractors who fail to complete them.

Much as the ultimate goal for the country is to completely eliminate corruption. Rwanda ranked the 50th least corrupt country globally and the 5th in the Sub- Sahara African countries.

President also warned local leaders against any attempt to appropriate public resources for their personal interests.

“Do not treat public resources as your own. Do not use them to help yourself instead of the citizens you serve,” Kagame noted.

In his address at Amahoro’s in-door Petit Stade, the President reminded local leaders to be always at the helm of maintaining security.

He said that security prevailing in the country today derived from hard work and should not allow anyone who seeks to disrupt it.

Security might be at stake whenever there is no food security, Kagame reminded local leaders.

With agriculture largely depending on seasonal rain, President Kagame asked farmers to embrace irrigation to cope with unpredictable drought.

“We cannot decide when rain falls but it is within our power to use irrigation. We cannot depend on rainfall.”