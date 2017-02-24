Share This





















Rwanda is a shining star on the African continent due to its unmatched development so far, Gen. Tullio Del Sette, Chief of Italian Police said.

“We look at Rwanda as an exemplary and resilient country and we are happy to cooperate in policing,” said Gen. Tullio.

The Italian Police Chief is in the country for the meeting of East African Police Chiefs Cooperation (EAPCCO) taking place in the capital Kigali.

The meeting is held under the theme: “Policing the region through vibrant partnerships”.

Gen. Del Sette added that he is looking forward with great attention to strengthening relations with Rwanda National Police.

Both law enforcing organs have begun partnering in capacity building especially in policing course-related trainings.

The meeting that took place at National Police Headquarters was held on sidelines of the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) underway in Kigali.

Inspector General of Police, Gasana Emmanuel said Rwanda National Police and Italian Police will work together in coming up with actionable activities from which policing courses will be conducted down the road.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of EAPCCO meeting this afternoon, the Inspector General of Police applauded Italy’s engagement for the regional police body mandated to ensure regional security and combat transnational terrorism crimes. “EAPCCO is opening a new chapter of partnership and cooperation with the Italian Police. This engagement is a great milestone,” Gasana said.

EAPCCO was founded in 1998 in Kampala, Uganda during the maiden meeting of Eastern African Police Chiefs, as a regional practical response to the need to join police effort against transnational and organized crimes.