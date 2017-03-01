Share This





















Malawi Police is holding a 42-year-old Rwandan national who fled the country after allegedly swindling farmers produce worth millions of Malawian Francs (kwacha).

Donald Uwayezu, a Rwandan businessman reportedly fled Malawi to Zimbabwe before Zimbabwe Immigration Authorities arrested and handed him over to Malawi Police through Mwanza border, according to Malawi-based newspaper, Nyasa Times.

“He was a businessman who was involved in trading of farm produce like rice, beans, maize, and soya beans. After receiving numerous complaints we liaised with our Zimbabwean counterparts who arrested him and handed him over to us,” Lilongwe Police spokesperson confirmed.

The Capital’s Police spokesperson said that the money defrauded is not yet known as farmers are still coming in to lodge complaints, adding that when investigation is over, he will be aligned in court to stand a trial.

The suspect is also linked to other fraudulent practices where he allegedly lent millions from his fellow Rwandans and Malawians and ran out of the country without clearing those usurious loans, according to a source in Lilongwe.

It’s unclear whether Uwayezu has played any role in the Genocide back home. Asked whether the suspect is on the list of wanted Genocide suspects, Faustin Nkusi, national prosecutor spokesperson responded that he does not have any information linking the suspect to Genocide.

This arrest came after few months when another Rwandan national, Vincent Murekezi was apprehended. He was convicted by the local community court in Huye District in Southern Province of Genocide crimes after killing dozens of Tutsi.

His extradition hit a snag because two countries had no extradition agreement. The prosecution side noted that Malawi cannot deport him as there is no legal framework under which both countries can exchange criminals.

However, today no criminal can escape the extradition as two countries signed an extradition and prisoner exchange treaty last month.

According to Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees (MIDIMAR), nearly 280,000 Rwandans are still living out of the country as refugees across 20 countries with 5,000 living in Malawi.