President Paul Kagame together with Idriss Derby for Tchad on 23rd April arrived in Guinee-Conakry for the meeting on institutional reforms with Alpha Conde, the current chairman of the African Union.

President Kagame chairs the AU institutional reform commission formed during the last year’s AU summit held in Kigali Capital with a mandate to propose recommendations for institutional reforms to improve the African body’s efficiency.

The committee experts from different backgrounds including Dr. Donald Kaberuka, former African Development Bank, Dr Acha Leke, senior partner at McKinsey & Co; Dr Carlos Lopes, former executive secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa; Strive Masiyiwa, executive chair of Econet Wireless among others sat on AU challenges and came up with recommendations.

Following the presentation, African heads of state present positively received the proposed reforms, which aim to realign and re-energize the Union to improve efficiency and link better with citizens by delivering on the institution’s agenda.

The summit also attended by the incumbent AU commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat will probably talk of the way forward following ratifying the proposed reforms and implementation is on right track for some countries.

For instance, Rwanda has set a good example by taking first move in collecting revenue to finance African Union budget previously dependent on foreign donors, which has a negative impact on its performance and efficiency.

Speaking to senior leaders of Djibouti during the state visit made on 19-20 April, President Kagame said, “I am happy to report to you that following the decision by heads of state at the summit African institutional reform of the African Union is already underway. These changes will make African Union efficient, fit for purpose and financially sustainable.”