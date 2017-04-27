Share This





















Effective May 1, Rwanda’s locally made products will be available for all consumers from across the world.

www.madeinrwanda.online an online platform that markets the products to international buyers will be operational next week.

Rwanda grapples with trade imbalance, and thinks locally – made products are the only solution to reverse the vice.

According to 2016 monetary policy and financial statement by Central Bank, the country’s trade deficit dropped by 5.9% in 2016 (representing $1649.7m) from $1752.5m in 2015.

In 2014, government launched the Made in Rwanda campaign to boost consumption of locally made products; enhance quality standards, branding and packaging along the value chain.

The Buy Local –Twigire’ initiative which was reignited this year has seen local SMEs targeted by government to improve innovation/creativity in the competitive international market. The bottom-line was to bridge trade deficit.

The Ministry of trade and industry statistics indicate that small scale Enterprises-SMEs comprise of 98% of the businesses in the country, as well as 41 percent of all private sector employment.

Most startup businesses in Rwanda are coming up with the concept of introduction and providing a digital marketing platform to vendors for selling their products.

Through the new platform, according to Trade Ministry, the official ‘MadeInRwanda’ site will also provide services like purchasing of stock, marketing, accounting, shipping of the products, customer service, customer support services; and gift cards among others.

Many Rwandan families expect to earn a living for themselves and give a boost to the entire society and the country’s economy at large as the service promotes local products.

Through this E-commerce service, one can purchase any kind of product from the online store such as juices, coffee beans or coffee, women and men’s shoes; women accessories.