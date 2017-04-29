Share This





















President Paul and Hailemariam Dessalegn have today joined hands with residents of Gasabo District in Capital Kigali in the monthly community work locally known as“Umuganda”.

Both heads of state along with their first ladies launched the construction works of the library at Kacyiru 12 year- basic education School.

With 11,340 public school classrooms built as from 2009 and nearly 570,000 students enrolled, the government seeks to achieve 100 percent of secondary school completion rate from 70 per cent according to 2015 statistics by the Ministry of Education.

Umuganda carried out on every last Saturday of every month played a key role in building a record number of classrooms and toilets across the country.

The Prime Minister Hailemariam and First Lady Roman Tesfaye, who are on a three-day state visit participated in the community work on the last day of their visit following fruitful bilateral talks with aim to cement friendly sustained ties.

The Ethiopian leader and the First lady together with a huge delegation of ministers arrived in the country on Thursday April 27, and visited model villages in Rwanda’s Eastern Province and agriculture and land management projects in the Northern Province while the first lady of Ethiopia was in Capital Kigali where she visited Isange One-Stop Center founded by First lady Jeannette Kagame to attend people experiencing gender-based violence.

On the second day of his state visit, PM Hailemariam and President Kagame held a joint press conference. At this function, ministers signed 11 agreement deals in the areas of; Extradition Treaty, Mutual legal assistance; Communication, Information and Media, Youth and Sports, Tourism and Health; Education and Culture, cooperation in correctional services, Gender as well as Water Resource management.

Later in the day, President Kagame and first lady, Jeannette Kagame hosted the visitors to a state banquet at which both the heads of state exchanged gifts of portraits showing the culture of both countries.

Tonight, PM Hailemariam officially opened the embassy of Ethiopia in Rwanda, that brings foreign diplomatic missions with residence in Kigali to a total of 30 and 39 non-resident diplomatic missions in Rwanda, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.