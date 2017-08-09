Share This





















Relatives of a Rwandan man who was last weekend kidnapped in the Ugandan capital Kampala have come out with graphic details of how he was whisked away by uniformed armed men suspected to be attached to Ugandan intelligence organs.

Rene Rutagungira a retired sergeant was kidnapped on Sunday August 07 at Bahamas Bar located in Mengo, a suburb of Kampala at around 02:00am at gunpoint while he was having a drink with his friends, say witnesses.

Rutagungira was dragged into a waiting Toyota Premio car with plate number UAT 694T that drove off at high speed to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers, according to eyewitnesses, included an armed Captain from Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The whereabouts and the condition of Rutagungira are still unknown and family members say his life is in danger.

Those who witnessed the kidnapping immediately informed Rutagungira’s wife, Jacinta Dusangeyezu. She arrived at the scene within minutes and continued to Old Kampala Police Station in desperate search for help.

“I arrived at Old Kampala Police Station at around 03:00am and the officers who seemed to have knowledge of the kidnapping before it was even reported told me that it’s the work of CMI and International Security Organization (ISO); they refused to help claiming that it was a state matter,” said Dusangeyezu.

“I viewed the CCTV footage and the eye witnesses who saw how everything unfolded also reaffirmed that the kidnappers were led by a Captain attached to CMI,” Dusangeyezu narrated.

In response to reports by Kampala-based media outlets claiming that her husband was taken by Rwandan operatives, Dusangeyezu who is struggling to come to terms with the ordeal says her husband Rutagungira, a businessman, has no problem with the authorities in Rwanda and has actually travelled to Kigali frequently to visit relatives.

Source: KT Press