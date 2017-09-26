Share This





















President Paul Kagame flew to Angola’s capital Luanda for the inauguration of the country’s new leader scheduled for this Tuesday September 26th; reports KTPress

João Lourenço won the August 25 presidential elections securing 64.5% of the vote. He campaigned under the ruling party ticket – People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

The new Angolan leader has a plan to open his country’s economy to the world and reduce its dependence on the volatile oil price.

Upon Lourenço election victory, President Kagame tweeted, “Congratulations to President-elect João Lourenço for your election victory. Our best wishes to you and the people of Angola.”

The Republic of Angola with a population of around 27.5 million, is the second largest oil producer in Africa. The country in August increased its crude oil production to 1680 barrels per day (bbl/D/1K) up from 1668 bbl/d/1k in July.