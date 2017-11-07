Share This





















More fabricated information is being spread online by people whose agenda can only be best-known to them.

The claims that President Paul Kagame held a security meeting during the weekend in Kigali are completely false. A proxy website has published claims that “According to our highly placed military source from Urugwiro, the meeting which took place on Saturday moments after Kagame had returned from Africa Global Business Forum in Dubai was attended by Fred Ibingira the head of Rwanda’s Reserve Force, Joseph Nzabamwita the head of Rwanda National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) James Kabarebe the minister of defense and Francis Mutiganda the head of Rwanda External Security Organization (ESO).”

No such meeting took place. President Kagame was in London for the World Tourism Wards, where he actually paid visit to the stand of Uganda. As clearly depicted in this photo, President Kagame spoke to Professor Ephraim Kamuntu.

This is the second case of false information being spread deliberately. Last week, a fabrication was reported that President Kagame and counterpart Yoweri Museveni met in Dubai.

The media should be used to print helpful information than falsehoods. These serve the wishes of those bent on seeing chaos, not a region in peace and stability.

These claims seem to be a diversionary tactic of the Ugandan regime to push attention away from pressing domestic political issues.