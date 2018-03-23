Share This





















Jumia Food, a phone App service that delivers ready-to-eat meals for clients anywhere around Rwandan’s capital Kigali has come up with a game-changing innovation in the industry.

To further boost their customer experience, there will be a 40-minute delivery guarantee for all Jumia Food users, And if that service fails, a client will not be asked to pay for the next meal they order.

As part of this new delivery guarantee, delivery fees have also been cut by half and customers who order from the same location will enjoy free delivery. The guarantee is intended to fasten delivery process and increase convenience and affordability to the food ordering process.

Jumia Food already allows users to order food at the same price as they would pay at the restaurant with meals starting at Fr 2,000. This move makes it even more affordable for residents of Kigali to order food online.

“We know that customer experience is our top priority and our customers use our service for the convenience and easy-to-use application and website,” said Albert Munyabugingo, MD of Jumia Food Rwanda.

“Our customers expect to get their food delivered in the fastest time possible. That’s why are committed to deliver every meal within 40 minutes. Just in case something happens in the delivery process, and an order occurs to be late, we will make it up to our customers and offer them their next order with us for free”.

“Whether you are at office or home, Jumia Food has the delicious meals you’re craving, ready to be delivered in less than 40 minutes with just one click and almost no delivery fee. Effortless and quick,” he added.

About Jumia Food

Jumia food is a leading online food delivery marketplace, active in 11 countries in Africa. The company enables restaurants to become visible in the online and mobile world and provides them with a constantly evolving online technology.

For consumers, Jumia food offers the convenience to order food online and the widest gastronomic range, from which they can choose their favourite meal on the web or via the app.

