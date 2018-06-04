Rwanda President Paul Kagame has arrived in Belgium to attend the 12th edition of the European Development Days (EDD), which runs from 5-6 June 2018.

Themed ‘Women and Girls at the Forefront of Sustainable Development: protect, empower, and invest’, this year’s EDD meetings will focus on the vital role of women and need for their full and equal participation and leadership in achieving SDGs.

For Rwanda, the meetings present an opportunity to exchange on bilateral matters, regional and global issues.

While in Belgium, President Kagame will meet with King Philippe of Belgium, and hold bilateral talks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

The President will also hold meetings with EU leaders including Donald Tusk, President of the European Council; Neven Mimica, EU commissioner for international cooperation and development; Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/VP of the European Commission; Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the EU Commission; and Antonio and Antonio Tajani, Speaker of the European Parliament.

The President will also speak at the opening ceremony on 5th June alongside leaders and Heads of State including Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain, President Marie Louise Colero Preca of Malta, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia, Prime Minister Solberg of Norway, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and Speaker of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.