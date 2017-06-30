Share This





















About 94 elderly survivors of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi begun living a very dignified life at a modern hostel unveiled to them by the First Lady on Thursday, Writes KTPress.

The new hostel named ‘Impinganzima’ in Huye district was unveiled on Thursday afternoon and will be a home to elderly needy genocide widows and widowers. The First Lady referred to them as heroes and heroines.

Mukakinani Sezariya a genocide widow aged 100 who is one of the named heroins – she was overpowered by emotions while thanking the First lady.

“Words can’t be enough but God bless you. I don’t have a lot to say but if God does exist may he give you heaven,” she said before humbly walking away from floor.

Despite Mukakinani’s advanced age, she can easily express her emotions like a youthful person.

In an interview with KT Press Mukakinani said that she is thankful to God for giving her other children.

“I consider the First Lady my daughter because she has done it all to make sure we are living a good life,” she said.

And being the eldest among her colleagues she said, “I consider them as family and I regard some as my children,” she added.

Mutarambirwa Claver 78, emphasized that they are living a life they never dreamed of.

“I am treated like a King and I wouldn’t ask for more,” he told KTPress, adding that there is a caretaker.

At the fully furnished hostel, Mutarambirwa has access to a shower and every day after breakfast he joins colleagues for different discussions and is served lunch and dinner later.

“There is nothing like loneliness. At times we get visitors that come and spend time with us,” he added.

Mutarambirwa joyfully said that he is living in a small paradise.

Upon inaugurating Impinganzima Hostel where 100 elderly genocide survivors have been settled, the First Lady said that their strength, patience and courage makes them heroes and heroines.

“Although the 1994 genocide against Tutsi took away your families, you have been heroes,” She said.

“You have been heroes to face the pain of both the heart and the body. What you bore is beyond human imagination,” she said.

“Seeing you smile again keeps many of us thinking of what kind of better life you can live,” The first lady added.

In addition, Mrs. Kagame revealed that the strength possessed by these elderly men and women has been a motivation for Unity Club and its partners to build Impinganzima Hostel.

An emotional First Lady urged participants and residents gathered at VTC Mubumbano playground in Mukura sector, Huye district to care more and more for the genocide survivors especially in the 100 days of commemoration.

Mrs. Kagame also said that the word ‘Incike‘ should better be revised and replaced by another word for example ‘Intwaza‘ to celebrate the strength of these genocide survivors.

“Through democracy, those in charge will see what fits better. Meanwhile, we can be using Incike z’Intwaza,” she suggested.

Impinganzima was constructed in partnership with; Unity Club chaired by the First Lady partnered with Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) Bank of Kigali (BK) Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and Ministry of Defense.

Dr. Mukabaramba Alvera, the minister of state in Ministry of local government said that the same houses are being built in Bugesera where 80 elderly genocide survivors will be settled.