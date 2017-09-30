Share This





















Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Friday handed over 40 houses constructed for vulnerable people at Rugendabari I Model village, in Kankuba cell, Mageragere sector, Nyarugenge District.

The houses constructed in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Nyarugenge District and different partners within Nyarugenge district were handed over to the vulnerable families that include genocide survivors and other vulnerable people in Nyarugenge district.

The ceremony was graced by State Minister in charge of social affairs, Dr Alivera Mukabaramba, the Mayor of Kigali City, Pascal Nyamulinda and Nyarugenge District Mayor Kansiime Nzaramba among others.

While addressing the audience, State Minister Mukabaramba commended the RDF for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. “RDF has been our trusted partners and they have bridged the gap that was left by untrusted contractors, who could leave our projects unfinished or handover unsustainable ones”, State Minister Mukabaramba said. She further urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of this Government program and many others to work hard and achieve sustainable development.

Brig Gen Jean Damascene Sekamana, who represented the RDF in the ceremony, reiterated to the audience that RDF is fully concerned and determined to contribute to the welfare of Rwandans. “RDF has that mandate to play its part in improving the well-being of Rwandans and that is why we are fully involved in such activities”, said Brig Gen Sekamana.

One of the beneficiaries of these houses, Fatuma Narubura, a 69 years old woman said, “I am very thankful to our leadership and mostly Rwanda Defence Force who always think about us. I do not know how I can express my thanks to them, otherwise I should give thanks to the Almighty God who gave them that kindness”.

Mr. Emmanuel Rwigimba is a genocide survivor and also one of the beneficiaries of these houses in this model village. He thanked the government of Rwanda and the RDF for the continued support to the Genocide survivors. “This gesture of giving us houses and other support for our well-being is like making us survive once again as you did back in 1994,” he said.

The 40 houses handed over have three rooms each, a bathroom, a kitchen and a pit latrine and the model village has a health post and administration offices.

Source: Ministry of Defence (MOD)