Share This





















The Umbrella Organisation for survivors of genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda (IBUKA) has extolled the recent International efforts towards deportations and extraditions of genocide fugitives to Rwanda.

The most recent genocide suspect deported to Rwanda is Jean Claude Henri Seyoboka who was deported from Canada Early This Friday.

Other several suspects; Claude Iyamuremye, and Jean-Baptiste Mugimba were extradited from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Leopold Munyakazi was deported from the United States.

All four suspects had fought expulsion for many years before losing their cases. They will now stand trial for crimes they are accused of committing in Rwanda during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

IBUKA President Prof. Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu said “Genocide survivors welcome these deportations and extraditions because they are critical for justice. They are also important for national healing because there is no reconciliation without justice. We applaud this demonstration of international solidarity and trust in the fairness of the Rwandan judicial system” He said.

Seyoboka, 50, is the second Genocide suspect to be deported by Canada, after Dr. Leon Mugesera who was also expatriated to Rwanda in 2012.

“However, other genocide perpetrators continue to live freely in different countries especially in France. These countries have to follow the example of Canada, the Netherlands and the United States, and cooperate with the government of Rwanda to bring genocide suspects to justice, whether in Rwanda or wherever they live today. To do this would uphold the dignity of the victims.” Said IBUKA President

During the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Seyoboka was a second lieutenant in the genocidal army (Ex-FAR) and lived in the Kiyovu area in the present Nyarugenge District, according to the prosecution.

A statement issued by the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) had earlier alleged that the deported suspect Seyoboka had fled the country in 1994 after committing Genocide against Tutsi and crimes against humanity.

IBUKA is the umbrella body of organizations representing genocide survivors in Rwanda. Its mission is to promote the welfare of survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi, preserve the memory of the victims, combat genocide denial and uphold justice.