President – elect Paul Kagame of Rwanda laid a foundation stone to officially flag off construction of Bugesera International Airport (BIA); KTPress reported on Wednesday.

For Kagame, the new airport facility is an essential component in boosting intra-African travel,investment and business; “I look forward to celebrating the inauguration of the new airport in the not too distant future,” he said.

“I am pleased to join you to break ground for this important national project. We are as determined as you are to see this airport completed and operational,” the president -elect said shortly after laying a foundation stone on Wednesday.

In September 2016, Government of Rwanda signed deal with Portuguese firm Mota Engil Engenharia e Construcao Africa to deliver this airport facility.

Construction has been planned in phases. The first Phase will cost $418 million, scheduled for completion by December 2018. After this phase, extension works will be undertaken worth $ 400 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $818 million.

The airport will have some of the latest features such as modern cargo handling facilities, 22 check-in counters, six boarding bridges; and multiple commercial spaces among massive other services.

The project is expected to create over 6,000 jobs as well as present multiple business opportunities; boosting Rwandan youth economy and brighten their future.

According to the Minister for Infrastructure, James Musoni, the airport site and the surrounding region will have access to services such as water; electricity and high speed internet connectivity in the course of 2018.

By October last year, heavy machinery was at the site clearing and leveling the ground to pave way for construction that officially starts today.

Upon completion; Bugesera International airport will have capacity o handling 4.5 million passengers annually.

The airport is 30-minutes drive from the capital Kigali. It is located in Bugesera District, Eastern Province.