One of the cultural beliefs in Rwanda is that ‘God spends the day elsewhere and comes home to Rwanda’.

However, according to President Kagame, during the 1994 genocide against Tutsi, “Humans became unrecognizable. The tragedy turned the country into one that even God did not want to associate with.”

The President told participants gathered at Radisson Blu and Convention Centre in Kigali that Rwanda was dragged into a horrific genocide due to bad leadership, but has rejuvenated and will never be the one God does not want to be part of ever again.

“Today, God is back to spending the day elsewhere and coming back home to Rwanda. This country sank so low, the only way forward is to go up and transform this country,” the President said.

“What happened in this nation will never happen again,” he added.

Lambert Bariho, one of the key speakers at the breakfast related President Kagame to King David of Israel who turned his people torn-apart into a united and civilised Israel.